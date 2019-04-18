Wind warnings issued for southern Alberta while Banff, Jasper brace for snow

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for parts of southern Alberta on Thursday as some area were told to expect gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

According to the weather agency, “wind-prone” areas should expect powerful gusts overnight but then the wind should diminish on Friday.

“Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds,” Environment Canada said on its website. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Meanwhile, areas in and around Alberta’s most well-known mountain parks were told to expect up to 15 centimetres of snowfall on Thursday night.

“Snow, at times heavy, is expected tonight along portions of the Icefields Parkway [and] Highway 93,” Environment Canada said in a snowfall warning that included Banff and Jasper. “Rain will begin this evening in Jasper National Park and will begin to transition to snowfall as snow levels are forecast to drop to 1,200 metres by morning.

“This area of snow will shift southward through the night into parts of Banff National Park. Total snowfall over the highest elevations of the highway are expected to reach 10 cm by Friday morning.”

The weather agency warned drivers in these areas to prepare for wet and snowy conditions.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” Environment Canada said. “Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

