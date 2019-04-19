Hamilton police recover over $155K of stolen property in West Lincoln

Hamilton police have recovered about $155,000 worth of stolen property at a home in West Lincoln.

Police began an investigation into the alleged criminal activity of a 49-year-old Niagara man last fall, which culminated in a search warrant being executed on Wednesday at a large property that included three separate residences, a large garage and seven outbuildings.

The following stolen items were located:

45-foot Laredo Recreational Trailer ($60,000)

Bobcat excavator ($40,000)

Infinity vehicle ($30,000)

U-Haul trailer ($10,000)

16-foot utility trailer ($10,000)

Suzuki motorcycle ($5,000)

Variety of stolen licence plates

Police say most of the stolen items have been altered from their original state and it will take investigators some time to properly identify their rightful owners.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation you are asked to contact Det. Const. Brian Wren at (905) 546-8925 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at (905) 546-2991.

Hamilton Police along with the assistance of @NiagRegPolice have recovered $155K worth of property in the West Lincoln area. A Niagara man will be facing several criminal charges. #HamOnt https://t.co/ZiT13i83yq — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 18, 2019