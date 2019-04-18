Bullet fired through house window in Portage la Prairie, say RCMP

RCMP in Portage la Prairie are investigating a shooting incident that saw a gun fired through the window of a home on 18th Street NW.

Police said no injuries were reported in the 4 a.m. incident, but that officers found a bullet inside.

“This was a very serious incident with two people inside the residence at the time of the shooting,” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“At this time, we believe the bullet was fired randomly at the house from a distant location.”

Manaigre said police are looking for help from the public to further the investigation.

Anywhere who may have heard or seen anything unusual at the time of the shooting is asked to call Portage RCMP at 204-857-4445, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

