Winnipeg cafe stabbing suspect busted on the road near Kenora

The man suspected in the stabbing death of a Syrian refugee at a Winnipeg cafe was arrested at a traffic stop on an Ontario highway, said police.

The stabbing, which resulted in the death of Yazan Alhorani, 20, and put another man in hospital, took place Monday night.

Police said they believe an argument inside the Ramallah Cafe escalated into a physical fight, at which point the two victims were stabbed.

Ontario Provincial Police stopped the vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Highway 17A east of Kenora. The driver was transported back to Winnipeg and turned over to local police.

Winnipegger Mahfuthmm Assi, 20, has been charged with second degree murder and attempted murder.

