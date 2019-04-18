Kitchener man calls police on himself, charged with drug-impaired driving

While Guelph police expect to get calls from witnesses reporting suspected impaired drivers, dispatchers received a call on Thursday from someone unexpected — the alleged impaired driver himself.

Police said they received a call at around 1:40 a.m. from a man advising that he was driving and had consumed cocaine.

The man told police he needed to speak with officers and the vehicle was pulled over on Woodlawn Road.

Police said their investigation determined the driver was impaired by drugs and he was arrested.

Officers also found a small quantity of cocaine.

The 30-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with impaired driving and drug possession.

He will appear in court in May.