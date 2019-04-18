Crime
April 18, 2019 10:24 am

9 arrested after Club Soda show goers get rowdy, ignite street fires

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

It took officers about one hour to take control of the situation.

Sidney Dagenais
A A

Nine people were arrested after a rowdy crowd of about 200 people coming out of a show at Club Soda started getting aggressive in downtown Montreal.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Sainte-Catherine Street.

READ MORE: These are the best 100 restaurants in Canada right now

“Officers had to intervene for an animated crowd who came out of a show,” said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

“People were blocking the streets and refused to move and collaborate with police.”

Several fires were ignited on the streets, forcing the Montreal fire department to also intervene.

A rowdy crowd of about 200 people coming out of a show started getting aggressive in downtown Montreal.

Sidney Dagenais

It took officers about an hour to take control of the situation.

Dubuc says there were no damages to nearby property.

READ MORE: Exclusive Montreal club 357c, which made headlines during corruption inquiry, to close

The nine people arrested were men and women between the ages of 20 and 30.

A rowdy crowd of about 200 people coming out of a show started getting aggressive in downtown Montreal.

Sidney Dagenais

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Club Soda
Club Soda fight
Montreal fight
Montreal Fire Department
Montreal Police
Montreal street fight
rowdy crowd
Véronique Dubuc

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.