9 arrested after Club Soda show goers get rowdy, ignite street fires

Nine people were arrested after a rowdy crowd of about 200 people coming out of a show at Club Soda started getting aggressive in downtown Montreal.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Sainte-Catherine Street.

“Officers had to intervene for an animated crowd who came out of a show,” said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

“People were blocking the streets and refused to move and collaborate with police.”

Several fires were ignited on the streets, forcing the Montreal fire department to also intervene.

It took officers about an hour to take control of the situation.

Dubuc says there were no damages to nearby property.

The nine people arrested were men and women between the ages of 20 and 30.