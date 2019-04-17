Kawartha Lakes police warn of scam using church priests’ names as bait

Police in Lindsay are warning the public of a reported email scam impersonating local priests.

Officers with the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service say Catholic parishioners of the Diocese of Peterborough, specifically St. Mary’s Church, are receiving emails claiming to be from local priests, which request donations through the purchase of online gift cards.

Police say the email requests parishioners to respond with the PIN number on the back of the gift card.

“The Diocese has contacted the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service to report this fraud and has requested that a warning be issued to the public to advise them of the scam,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha.

Police advise residents not to respond to any request from a priest asking for money.

“The emails are not coming from the Diocese of Peterborough clergy or staff email addresses,” said Murtha.

