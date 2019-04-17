Traffic
April 17, 2019 2:41 pm
Updated: April 17, 2019 2:44 pm

Downed power lines affecting Highway 97 traffic in Peachland

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 in Peachland is being affected because of downed power lines.

Traffic along Highway 97 in Peachland is being affected because of downed power lines.

A satellite view of approximately where the downed power lines are in Peachland.

The downed lines, according to DriveBC, are near Princeton Avenue, which has resulted in single-lane, alternating traffic.

DriveBC says an alternate route is available via Highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 97. An update is expected at 1 p.m.

