Downed power lines affecting Highway 97 traffic in Peachland

Traffic along Highway 97 in Peachland is being affected because of downed power lines.

UPDATE – OPEN – #BCHwy97 in #PeachlandBC to single lane alternating traffic north of Princeton Ave. Crews remain on scene assessing. Expect delays and drive with caution #WestKelowna — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 17, 2019

The downed lines, according to DriveBC, are near Princeton Avenue, which has resulted in single-lane, alternating traffic.

DriveBC says an alternate route is available via Highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 97. An update is expected at 1 p.m.