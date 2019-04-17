Downed power lines affecting Highway 97 traffic in Peachland
Traffic along Highway 97 in Peachland is being affected because of downed power lines.
The downed lines, according to DriveBC, are near Princeton Avenue, which has resulted in single-lane, alternating traffic.
DriveBC says an alternate route is available via Highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 97. An update is expected at 1 p.m.
