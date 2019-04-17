Kingston police looking for 2 men for allegedly damaging KGH parking lot barrier

Kingston police are looking for two men who were allegedly involved in forcing open and breaking a parking barrier at the Kingston General Hospital parking garage.

Police say around noon on April 16, a man driving a four-door sedan stopped at the exit barrier of the underground parking garage on Stuart Street opposite Kingston General Hospital.

He exited his vehicle and walked to the pay machine, then returned to his vehicle, where he spoke to a passenger inside the vehicle.

Police say the passenger then walked over to the barrier and forced it up, causing approximately $300 damage to the motor that operates it, while the driver exited the lot.

When asked whether the man had paid for his parking and if the barrier was broken, Kingston police said they didn’t know.

Police say they would like to speak with both men to better understand what happened.

The driver is described as a man in his 60s or 70s, while the passenger appears to be in his 30s or 40s.

Police believe the car may be a Hyundai, possibly an older model Sonata. The licence plate is partially obscured but appears to end in 811.

Anyone with information about the two men can contact Const. Silver at 613-549-4660 ext. 6243