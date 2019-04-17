Nominations open for Sask. 2019 Council of the Federation Literacy Award

The provincial government is now accepting nominations for the Saskatchewan’s Council of the Federation Literacy Award (COFLA).

COFLA recognizes the achievement of literacy learners, volunteers and leaders.

The award is rotated through the three categories every two years.

READ MORE: Province recognizes 15 volunteers with Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

“This year, the award will recognize the important work that volunteers do to promote family literacy in Saskatchewan,” said Gordon Wyant, deputy premier and education minister.

“Increasing literacy levels in Saskatchewan is a priority, the support of literacy volunteers provides a considerable resource for our province.”

Nominees of the award promote literacy through programming, awareness, collaborative partnerships and education.

READ MORE: Recipients announced for the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal

A review panel will select the recipient who will be honoured during a presentation ceremony at the Saskatchewan legislature in the fall.

Nomination guidelines and criteria can be found at the Saskatchewan government website, and where nominations can also be made.

The deadline is June 14.