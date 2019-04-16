Shots fired in St. John’s area lead police to stash of guns

A total of five people have been arrested in a police raid that uncovered a large number of firearms from a house in the St. John’s neighbourhood Sunday night.

Police said they searched the area after reports of yelling and multiple gunshots, but came out empty-handed.

A further search with the Air1 helicopter discovered someone opening a window and apparently putting two rifles onto the roof of a house.

When the person retrieved the guns and brought them back into the house, the helicopter alerted officers on the ground, who took several occupants into custody.

Police seized a half-dozen weapons, including a semi-automatic rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, and a compound bow, as well as a stash of ammunition.

Winnipegger Russell Ducharme, 19, faces a total of 17 firearms charges, while a 17-year-old boy from Grand Rapids faces 25 gun charges, as well as failing to comply with a sentence and an outstanding warrant.

Both were detained in custody.

Three other Winnipeggers – a 16-year-old girl and two women, 22 and 45 – face 17 gun charges each and were released on a promise to appear.