Crime
April 16, 2019 3:29 pm

One senior dead, another injured in Manitou car wreck

By Hannah Owczar Global News

An RCMP cruiser.

File / RCMP
A A

An 82-year-old woman is dead, and an 87-year-old man was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Manitou on Monday.

A car turned eastbound into ongoing traffic on Highway 3 and collided with a semi-trailer headed westbound, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: Dashcam video shows car driver challenge semi on Manitoba highway

The 24-year-old driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt. The 87-year-old man is in stable condition.

RCMP said drugs, alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision.

RELATED: Two vehicle collision on south perimeter closes westbound lanes

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CAR COLLISION
Car crash
car death
manitoba car crash
Manitoba RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.