One senior dead, another injured in Manitou car wreck

An 82-year-old woman is dead, and an 87-year-old man was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Manitou on Monday.

A car turned eastbound into ongoing traffic on Highway 3 and collided with a semi-trailer headed westbound, according to RCMP.

The 24-year-old driver of the semi-trailer was not hurt. The 87-year-old man is in stable condition.

RCMP said drugs, alcohol and speed were not factors in the collision.

