Agreement will see extra money flow for Manitoba home care, mental health and more

The Manitoba and federal governments have finalized a health-care agreement that will see new money for home care, mental health services and other programs.

Manitoba is one of the last jurisdictions to sign on to the deal, which was announced by Ottawa in 2017 and aimed at different health services in each province and territory.

The province will receive $182 million over five years for specific areas of health care, such as expanding home care and boosting addictions treatment, according to Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr.

READ MORE: Report suggests Winnipeg in need of a safe consumption site

Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen says some of the money will also be used to improve palliative care in rural areas.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information will track progress in the targeted areas to measure improvements.

Friesen says the long negotiations were worth the outcome, and the province is not out any money because of the time that has passed.

WATCH: The latest numbers for wait times at Manitoba hospitals