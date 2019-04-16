Kelowna RCMP seeking help in drive-by bear spray attack

A group of teens were reportedly sprayed with bear mace last week, according to Kelowna RCMP, and now police are asking for public help in identifying the perpetrators.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday, April 12th, at approximately 12:20 p.m., along the 700 block of Richards Road in Rutland. The teens were reportedly walking back to school during their lunch break when a truck pulled alongside them, with a vehicle occupant spraying them with bear mace.

“Witnesses advise that the attack was unprovoked as the youths were on their way back to school during their lunch break,” said Kelowna RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith.

“The youths were walking along Richards Road when a black Dodge Durango pulled along side of them. The truck reportedly stopped as the rear passenger rolled his window down and assaulted the group by spraying a canister of bear mace at them.”

Police say the youth were treated at school by staff members.

Police say they are looking for three south Asian males associated to a black Dodge Durango.

Kelowna RCMP are continuing their investigation into this assault and are asking anyone with information regarding this truck, or the suspects involved, to contact them 250-762-3300.