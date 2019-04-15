Impaired driving charge for man following collision in Regina that injured 2

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 32-year-old man with impaired driving following a collision on Saturday that left two people injured.

Regina police say the collision involving a car and a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Arcola Avenue and Fleury Street shortly before 2:30 p.m.

EMS transported the two occupants of the motorcycle, a man, 40, and woman, 19, to the hospital after they were thrown from their bike, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was immediately placed under arrest, police said.

Police said further investigation revealed the man’s blood-alcohol level exceeded the legal limit of .08.

Dylan James Dubois is facing two charges of operating a vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm, and two charges of exceeding the legal blood-alcohol level causing bodily harm.

Dubois appears in Regina provincial court on May 1 at 9:30 a.m.