Peterborough city council releases online survey for 2020 budget spending

Peterborough city council is changing the way it goes about making decisions for the 2020 budget process.

The big push is to engage with people from across the city and give their feedback on the community’s priorities, without having the pressure of showing up to council meetings.

“It’s very difficult to get up in front of 11 Councillors and staff and cameras and all that and speak, so what we’re trying to do here is make it easy for people to have their say in the budget process,” said finance committee chair Dean Pappas.

On Monday, the municipality will launch an online survey with 16 questions on the city’s website.

Pappas says it’s an easy and informal way to engage the public.

“It’s not long. Go out there, fill it out,” Pappas urged.

“It will be five minutes of your time but hopefully it’ll make you think about how you want your tax dollars spent.”

The survey will be available until the second week of May, but it won’t stop there. The city is hosting a series of ward meetings and drop-in sessions to allow residents to speak one-on-one with council members.

Public meeting sessions:

Monday, April 15 from 7-9 p.m.: Ward 1, Otonobee Public Meeting at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre at 775 Brealey Dr.

Thursday, April 18 from 6-8 p.m.: Ward 2, Monaghan Public drop-in session, Clonsilla Fire Station 3 at 839 Clonsilla Ave.

Thursday, April 25 from 6-6:30 p.m.: Ward 3 Town public drop-in session, Peterborough Public Library at 345 Aylmer St. North

Monday, April 29 from 6-7 p.m.: Ward 5, Northcrest public drop-in session, Northcrest Community Centre at 100 Marina Blvd.

Thursday, May 7 from 6-7 p.m.: Ward 4, Ashburnham public drop-in session, Peterborough Museum and Archives at 300 Hunter St. East

Friday, May 10: Closing of public survey on budget priorities

“These meetings are also about answering any questions from the public, receiving input back from the public about how they want their tax dollars spent is it infrastructure, is it programs? are they too high etc,” said Pappas.

To have your voice heard, you can fill out a survey at peterborough.ca/budget.