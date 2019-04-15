Hamilton man accused of taking photos of women in Limeridge Mall change rooms

Hamilton Police have arrested a 23-year-old man, for allegedly spying on women inside a change room at the Limeridge Mall.

READ MORE: No one injured in fire at Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Hamilton

Police were called to the mall on Upper Wentworth Street on Friday night for a report of a man taking photos of women inside a change room.

They say two witnesses alerted one female victim and store staff, who confronted the suspect before he fled the mall.

An off-duty police officer chased the suspect and detained him until uniformed officers arrived and placed him under arrest for voyeurism.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested for impaired driving in Mulmur: Dufferin OPP

Hamilton Police are asking the two witnesses who first observed the suspect to contact Division 3, Criminal Intelligence Branch, Detective Constable Adam Jefferess at (905)546-8969 or D/Sgt Marco DelConte at (905)546-3851.

Hamilton Police are looking to identify two witnesses who alerted a female victim to a male recording her with a cell phone while in a change room at Limeridge Mall on April 12, 2019. https://t.co/ALpnVJd17K #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/zMw36DV4fP — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 15, 2019