Hamilton man accused of taking photos of women in Limeridge Mall change rooms

Hamilton Police have arrested a 23-year-old man, for allegedly spying on women inside a change room at the Limeridge Mall.
Police were called to the mall on Upper Wentworth Street on Friday night for a report of a man taking photos of women inside a change room.
They say two witnesses alerted one female victim and store staff, who confronted the suspect before he fled the mall.
An off-duty police officer chased the suspect and detained him until uniformed officers arrived and placed him under arrest for voyeurism.
Hamilton Police are asking the two witnesses who first observed the suspect to contact Division 3, Criminal Intelligence Branch, Detective Constable Adam Jefferess at (905)546-8969 or D/Sgt Marco DelConte at (905)546-3851.
