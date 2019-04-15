Man stabbed during altercation in Brockville intersection: police

A man was sent to hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in a Brockville intersection over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to respond to a disturbance at the intersection of Broadway and Davison avenues, near the Brockville Centennial Youth Arena.

Police says two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection and witnesses reported seeing one man beating and knocking another man to the ground.

According to police, witnesses rushed to the vehicles thinking there had been an accident and interrupted the alleged assault. Both vehicles then allegedly fled the scene.

One of the men involved in the assault, a 29-year-old Brockville man, was hospitalized and is currently recovering from stab wounds to his midsection.

Brockville police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 613-342-0127, or to send in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.