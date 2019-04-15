Selwyn man faces charges after City of Kawartha Lakes speeding incident: OPP

A 19-year-old Selwyn Township man has been charged after driving 163 km/h on Highway 7 at Orange Corners Road, which is 83 km/h over the posted speed limit, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say.

According to police, Hunter King was stopped on Saturday after exceeding the speed limit of 80 km/h, and was charged with racing a motor vehicle and failure to surrender his licence, both of which are contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

According to OPP, the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Lindsay’s Ontario Court of Justice on May 7, 2019, officers say.

