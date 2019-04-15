Police medal among items stolen during weekend break-ins: Guelph police

Guelph police say it was a busy weekend for officers investigating at least five reported break-ins around the city.

In one case, a sentimental police medal, along with jewelry, were taken from a home on Hartwood Court in the area of Highway 6 and Kortright Road.

Police said someone got into the house through a basement window sometime between Friday morning and Saturday night.

In another incident on Saturday, someone broke into a vacant house on Harvard Road that is for sale. Police said while nothing was taken, all of the taps were turned on and the drains were blocked causing extensive water damage.

There was also a reported break-in at a business on Dawson Road on Saturday. Police said someone got into a fenced yard and stole tools from company trucks.

Police are also investigating break-ins at a Woolwich Street apartment building and a home on Extra Street near Exhibition Park.

None of the break-ins appear to be connected.

Anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

