Peterborough man accused of sexually assaulting first responder

A Peterborough man has been arrested following an altercation with a first responder on Friday night.

Peterborough police say around 6:20 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the area of Jackson Park for reports of an intoxicated male.

They discovered the suspect and while assessing the man, it’s alleged he sexually assaulted a first responder.

As a result of the investigation, Travis Justin Cassidy, 30, of Murray Street, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday.

