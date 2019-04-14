Sports
April 14, 2019 10:40 pm
Updated: April 14, 2019 10:41 pm

OHL Roundup: Sunday, April 14, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Ivan Prosvetov stopped all 34 shots his way as the Saginaw Spirit downed the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-0 on Sunday to advance in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Sault Ste. Marie had won back-to-back games after dropping the first three to get back in the series, but in the end the Spirit were too much to overcome and took the set in six games.

Nicholas Porco, Ryan McLeod, Damien Giroux, Bode Wilde and Jake Goldowski supplied the Spirit offence.

Matthew Villalta turned away 21 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

Saginaw will face the winner of the London-Guelph series that’s heading to a Game 7 on Tuesday.

The Knights led 3-0 before the Storm surged back to even it up.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

