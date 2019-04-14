Recipe: Tiramisu two ways

Have guests coming for dinner and want to knock their socks off?

Chef Giulia Lombardo, of East Vancouver’s Lombardo’s Pizzeria has you covered with two takes on this Italian classic that’s sure to delight.

Traditional Tiramisu

Yield 1 8” by 10” square cake pan

Ingredients

500 grams Mascarpone

500 grams Ricotta cheese

2 cups Espresso

24 pieces Lady fingers

3 Egg yolks

1 ½ cup Sugar

¼ cup Cocoa powder

3 T Grated chocolate

.5 ounces Brandy

.5 ounces Kahlua

Method

Bring a medium sized pot half filled with water to a boil on medium heat. In a large heatproof mixing bowl whisk the egg yolks and sugar over the pot of boiling water, creating a double boiler. Whisk continuously until the mixture is light yellow and doubled in sized this will take about 5-7 minutes, set aside. In a large bowl using a spatula combine the mascarpone, ricotta cheese, Brandy and Kahlua. Gently fold the egg yolk mixture with the mascarpone mixture. To assemble the cake, dip each lady finger in the espresso. Line the bottom of the cake pan. Add a third of the cream mixture and spread across the lady fingers. Lightly sprinkle with cocoa powder. Continue to repeat this process 2 more times ending with a layer of cream. Refrigerate the cake for at least 2 hours, or overnight. Before serving garnish with grated chocolate.

Black Forest Tiramisu

Yield 1 8” by 10” square cake pan

Ingredients

500 grams Mascarpone

500 grams Ricotta cheese

2 cups Espresso 2 cups

24 pieces Lady fingers

3 Egg yolks

1 ½ Sugar

1 cup Grated chocolate

2 ounces Kirsch

3 cups morello cherries in syrup

Method

Bring a medium sized pot half filled with water to a boil on medium heat. In a large heatproof mixing bowl whisk the egg yolks and sugar over the pot of boiling water, creating a double boiler. Whisk continuously until the mixture is light yellow and doubled in sized this will take about 5-7 minutes, set aside. In a large bowl using a spatula combine the mascarpone, ricotta cheese, and Kirsch. Gently fold the egg yolk mixture with the mascarpone mixture. To assemble the cake, dip each lady finger in the espresso. Line the bottom of the cake pan. Add a third of the cream mixture and spread across the lady fingers. Lightly sprinkle with shaved chocolate and place a layer of morello cherries. Continue to repeat this process 2 more times ending with a layer of cream. Refrigerate the cake for at least 2 hours, or overnight. Garnish with grated chocolate and morello cherries.