Pope appoints coadjutor archbishop for Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth

Pope Francis has appointed a coadjutor archbishop for the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth.

The appointment of Most Reverend Brian Dunn means he will eventually succeed Archbishop Anthony Mancini as head of the archdiocese.

Dunn, who is currently Bishop of the Diocese of Antigonish, has also been appointed apostolic administrator of the diocese of Antigonish until a new bishop is assigned.

Mancini will remain archbishop of Halifax-Yarmouth until he resigns his position on his 75th birthday in November 2020.

Once Pope Francis accepts Mancini’s resignation, Bishop Dunn will become the new archbishop as his new designation gives him the right of succession.

Mancini made a request for a coadjutor bishop in December to help with a major restructuring of the archdiocese – which Dunn now says he’s looking forward to being a part of.