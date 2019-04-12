Windsor RCMP plan search for man reported missing 11 months ago

The RCMP say they plan to help a volunteer ground search and rescue team search for a man who has been missing since May 2018.

Windsor District RCMP say they have received new information that has given them a more accurate location of where Timothy Wells was last seen.

READ MORE: Air search underway for missing Windsor-area man

Wells was last seen in Vaughan, N.S., on May 12, 2018, riding a blue or purple bicycle.

Police say he has thinning grey hair, a scruffy beard, and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a white crest on the left side and an orange bicycle helmet.

READ MORE: RCMP conduct checkpoint in search for missing Nova Scotia man, Timothy Wells

Ground and air search and rescue teams searched for Wells in the days immediately following his disappearance but were unsuccessful. A checkpoint search was also conducted.

“Our hope is that we can find some evidence that helps provide Tim’s family with some information about what happened to him,” said Staff-Sgt. Cory Bushell in a statement

“We would like to thank everyone who has come forward to offer tips and information about Tim.”

Less than a week after Wells disappeared, the RCMP received a tip that Wells may have been picked up by two people in a blue GMC four-door, four-wheel-drive pickup truck near Forest Heights Community School.

READ MORE: Missing man may have been picked up by 2 people in truck: N.S. RCMP

The search was initially slated for the weekend but has been postponed to April 27 and 28 due to snow cover on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor RCMP or Crime Stoppers.