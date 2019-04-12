Vernon woman, man in custody after trying to flee from police

Two Vernon residents are in custody after a failed attempt to flee from police, Vernon RCMP announced on Friday.

The two were arrested on Wednesday, shortly after 8 p.m., after police reportedly received information that a known prohibited driver was allegedly behind the wheel of a vehicle along the 4300 block of 32nd Avenue in Vernon.

READ MORE: Prohibited driver involved in Highway 97 crash on Tuesday

Police say they converged on the scene, which is when the female driver and male passenger in the suspect vehicle tried fleeing from police “in an unsafe manner.”

According to police, “officers quickly surrounded the vehicle and were able to disable it from moving any further. A dynamic takedown of the two suspects was executed and both were apprehended without further incident.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 1, 2019): Man arrested after fleeing police stop in Oshawa

“Often, motivating factors for suspects to flee from police outweigh their regard for public safety and they will do anything to avoid being taken into custody,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“The swift actions of the front-line officers in this incident prevented a potential dangerous driving situation and were able to successfully take two suspects into custody.”

READ MORE: Man arrested for allegedly choking driver who was singing Christmas songs in March

Police say Deidra Ferguson of Vernon is facing possible charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing police, driving while prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. Robert Lampreau of Vernon is facing a possible charge of breach of probation.

Police say both remain in custody to appear on future court dates.