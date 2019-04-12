Police release composite photo of Bruce Trail sex assault suspect

Hamilton police have released a composite photo of a suspect after an alleged sexual assault on the Bruce Trail.

A female jogger was allegedly struck and assaulted while running along the trail from the Dundurn Stairs on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall white man with a thin build, short or shaved hair and grey facial hair.

He was wearing a red T-shirt and a black baseball cap at the time of the alleged incident.

Police are encouraging any individuals who recognize him or have information about the incident to contact Det. John Tselepakis of the Hamilton police’s sexual assault unit at 905-540-5545.

Update: Bruce Trail Sexual Assault. HPS is releasing a composite sketch of the suspect in the case. If you any info or recognize the suspect please contact police at 905-540-5545 or Crime Stoppers. #HamOnt https://t.co/OWDiwzQtfh pic.twitter.com/fD2XogzHaO — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 12, 2019