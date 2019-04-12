Cambridge man arrested in connection with series of break-ins across Southern Ontario

A Cambridge man has been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins across Southern Ontario.

Waterloo Regional Police arrested the man at a hotel on Woolwich Street in Guelph on Thursday.

They say that arrest was in connection to break-ins which occurred in Waterloo Region, Brant County, Guelph and Hamilton.

Police estimate the thief made off with $150,000 in cigarettes and lottery tickets while also causing $100,000 in damage.

Police say they teamed with Hamilton Police to identify the suspect.

A 52-year-old Cambridge man was charged with numerous offences, including break and enter, possession of break and enter instruments, possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances.

Waterloo police believe the suspect worked alone although the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges laid.

They also say Hamilton police are expected to lay charges against the man.

Guelph Police have identified five separate break-ins connected to the investigation which occurred between November 2018 right up until April 5.