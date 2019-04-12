Cambridge arrest
April 12, 2019 11:49 am

Cambridge man arrested in connection with series of break-ins across Southern Ontario

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

A Cambridge man has been arrested in connection to a string of break-in across Southern Ontario.

Global News Files
A A

A Cambridge man has been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins across Southern Ontario.

Waterloo Regional Police arrested the man at a hotel on Woolwich Street in Guelph on Thursday.

They say that arrest was in connection to break-ins which occurred in Waterloo Region, Brant County, Guelph and Hamilton.

Police estimate the thief made off with $150,000 in cigarettes and lottery tickets while also causing $100,000 in damage.

Police say they teamed with Hamilton Police to identify the suspect.

A 52-year-old Cambridge man was charged with numerous offences, including break and enter, possession of break and enter instruments, possession of stolen property and possession of controlled substances.

Waterloo police believe the suspect worked alone although the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges laid.

They also say Hamilton police are expected to lay charges against the man.

Guelph Police have identified five separate break-ins connected to the investigation which occurred between November 2018 right up until April 5.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge arrest
Cambridge crime
Guelph arrest
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
Hamilton breakin
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton Police
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener news
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.