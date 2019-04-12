Crime
April 12, 2019

Waterloo police find 33 grams of meth during arrest

Waterloo Regional Police say they found a large quantity of suspected meth during an arrest in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police say officers were arresting a man for breaching a court order when they found approximately 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

They also discovered other drug-related items during the arrest.

A 29-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching court orders.

