Waterloo police find 33 grams of meth during arrest

Waterloo Regional Police say they found a large quantity of suspected meth during an arrest in Kitchener on Thursday.
Police say officers were arresting a man for breaching a court order when they found approximately 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
They also discovered other drug-related items during the arrest.
A 29-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching court orders.
