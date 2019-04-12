Fire
Air quality deemed safe after blaze at Brampton scrapyard

Brampton Fire at the scene of a large scrapyard blaze which broke out around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Max Trotta / Global News
The Ministry of Environment says the air quality in Brampton has returned within the acceptable limits following a fire at a Brampton steel scrapyard.

Brampton Fire said there is a lingering smell of smoke and they are still on scene. However, the air quality was deemed safe around the city on Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the scrapyard in Brampton on Thursday evening near Goreway Drive and Highway 407.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes and the Ministry of Environment were monitoring the air quality and warned residents to keep their windows closed and turn their ventilation systems off.

