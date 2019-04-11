CIBC branch in downtown Kitchener becomes site of Waterloo’s 9th bank heist of 2019

For the ninth time this year, Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged bank robbery in the region.

Police say that on Wednesday, the CIBC located at the intersection of King Street East and Queen Street South in Kitchener was robbed.

This is the fourth alleged bank robbery in Kitchener, with three others occurring in Waterloo and two in Cambridge.

“This is the highest (number) we’ve ever seen in a four-month period,” Waterloo Regional Police Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News.

She says that investigators are examining the alleged incidents closely to see if there is any connection between them. They are examining factors such as which stores are being targeted, the type of weapons being used and suspect descriptions for possible links.

On Wednesday, a man allegedly walked into the CIBC with a gun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect then took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is being described as around five feet six inches tall with a slim build. Police say the suspect was wearing red pants and a black jacket at the time of the alleged incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.