Kitchener Rangers grab a goaltender with top pick in OHL U-18 Draft

After selecting 13 players in the OHL Draft on Saturday, the Kitchener Rangers picked three more in the OHL U-18 Draft on Wednesday night.

In the first round, the team added the rights to Don Mills Flyers netminder Diego D’Alessandro with the 12th overall pick.

A round later, the team picked up the rights to forward Andrew Aboumossa from the Rockland Nationals before picking up defenceman Noah Prudhomme of the Kingston Frontenacs MAAA.

The OHL Under-18 draft targets the top 2001 and 2002-born midget AAA players.

“There is no specific timeline on the development of a hockey player,” Joe Birch, OHL senior director of hockey development and special events, said in a statement

“The OHL Under-18 Priority Selection benefits players who have taken advantage of Midget AAA programs to further their overall hockey development.”