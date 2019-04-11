N.S. RCMP arrest man with loaded shotgun in vehicle after hours-long standoff on Hwy 102
RCMP arrested a Halifax man they allege had a loaded shotgun in his vehicle, after an hours-long standoff on Highway 102 near Enfield, N.S.
Police initially responded to a call just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about a vehicle that was off the road in the median in Milford, N.S.
The report also indicated the driver had a long gun.
Police say they tried to make contact with the driver, but he “did not respond to police.” Highway 102 was closed between exits 8 and 9 so that officers could contain the area, and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called in.
At this point, RCMP say they received information about a previous report about the vehicle. They say witnesses at an Enfield shopping mall parking lot reported hearing a loud bang, and seeing a similar vehicle “leave the area in a hurry, in the direction of Milford.”
Police say the ERT arrested the suspect in the vehicle without incident at 1:25 a.m. Thursday. They also seized a loaded shotgun from the front seat.
RCMP officers allege they noticed signs of alcohol impairment on the driver and took him to the Enfield Detachment for a breath test, but say the suspect refused the test and was kept in the cells overnight.
A 36-year-old man from Halifax is facing charges of:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
- Discharge firearm by portion of highway
- Breach of recognizance (2 counts)
- Firearm or weapon possession contrary to prohibition order
- Possession of a Firearm for dangerous purpose
- Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of prohibited weapon
- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand
He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Thursday.
