N.S. RCMP arrest man with loaded shotgun in vehicle after hours-long standoff on Hwy 102

Rebecca Lau

RCMP said Wednesday night they were responding an "unfolding incident" on Highway 102 near Enfield, N.S.

RCMP arrested a Halifax man they allege had a loaded shotgun in his vehicle, after an hours-long standoff on Highway 102 near Enfield, N.S.

Police initially responded to a call just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about a vehicle that was off the road in the median in Milford, N.S.

The report also indicated the driver had a long gun.

Police say they tried to make contact with the driver, but he “did not respond to police.” Highway 102 was closed between exits 8 and 9 so that officers could contain the area, and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called in.

At this point, RCMP say they received information about a previous report about the vehicle. They say witnesses at an Enfield shopping mall parking lot reported hearing a loud bang, and seeing a similar vehicle “leave the area in a hurry, in the direction of Milford.”

Police say the ERT arrested the suspect in the vehicle without incident at 1:25 a.m. Thursday. They also seized a loaded shotgun from the front seat.

RCMP officers allege they noticed signs of alcohol impairment on the driver and took him to the Enfield Detachment for a breath test, but say the suspect refused the test and was kept in the cells overnight.

A 36-year-old man from Halifax is facing charges of:

  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm in motor vehicle
  • Discharge firearm by portion of highway
  • Breach of recognizance (2 counts)
  • Firearm or weapon possession contrary to prohibition order
  • Possession of a Firearm for dangerous purpose
  • Transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of prohibited weapon
  • Impaired operation of a motor vehicle
  • Failure or refusal to comply with demand

He is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Thursday.

