Downtown Winnipeg safety key topic at building owners, managers meeting

The Building Owners and Managers Association of Manitoba (BOMA) hosted a security panel at their monthly luncheon Wednesday to discuss keeping Winnipeg’s downtown safe.

As thousands of Winnipeggers flock downtown for Whiteout Street Parties, BOMA members say it’s the perfect time to hold the discussion.

“Our efforts today are to try to reassure people that we’re doing our best to make sure, between us and security partners, that we have a great presence in the downtown,” said Winnipeg Police Insp. Dave Dalal.

Other topics discussed at the forum included skywalk safety, the Millenium Library, and how improving security cameras can help police catch criminals.

Meanwhile, the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is optimistic that more conversation about downtown safety will lead to more boots on the ground.

“There’s a sense that in the last two years there is a bit of a downturn at night,” said Shawn Matthews with Downtown Winnipeg Biz.

“Safety isn’t as good as it was in the past … but our members are optimistic that within the next few years that downtown safety will improve.”

