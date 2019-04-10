Peterborough man accused of damaging police station windows
A Peterborough man is facing mischief charges after allegedly causing damage to a police station on Monday.
Peterborough Police Service say an officer inside the Water Street station observed a man allegedly throwing a large rock towards the entrance and damaging a pane of glass.
The officer then left and located a suspect nearby in the area of McDonnel and George streets.
Further investigation revealed the man allegedly tossed a second rock at a police station window earlier that same week.
Tyler Henderson, 25, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.
He was held in custody and appeared in court on Tuesday.
