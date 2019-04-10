Winnipeg cops arrest two for armed Furby Street carjacking

Two people are in custody after a Monday afternoon carjacking near Cumberland Avenue and Furby Street.

Winnipeg police said the victim, a 27-year-old man, was driving a female acquaintance around when they stopped to pick up another man the victim didn’t know.

Once the man got in the car, he pulled a gun on the driver and ordered him out of the vehicle. The two passengers then fled with the vehicle.

Police found the stolen car in the 800 block of Main Street at 11:40 Monday night, and arrested the two suspects.

Keys to the stolen car were found on the woman, and the man was found to be in possession of three grams of meth and $200 in cash.

Jessica Deborah Fontaine, 32, faces charges of armed robbery using a firearm.

Aaron Stewart Mousseau, 38, has been charged with possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failing to comply with conditions.

