Hamilton-area man charged, allegedly travelling twice the legal speed limit

A 39-year-old Glanbrook man is facing charges after Hamilton police stopped him for driving 70 km/h over the speed limit.

Hamilton police say the offender was driving 131 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The incident happened overnight shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the city’s southeast end on Regional Road 56 at Cemetery Road.

As per provincial law, the incident is considered to be stunt driving and the driver will lose his licence for seven days as well as his vehicle for the same amount of time.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, to answer to the charges.

