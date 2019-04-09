Crime
Hamilton police looking for person of interest in teen’s shooting death

Hamilton police have released the photo of a person of interest in a 2018 homicide investigation.

Hamilton police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that took place last fall.

Police say 19-year-old Natshon Defreitas was shot and killed at an after-hours party on Beach Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Police have released photos of a man they would like to speak to about Defreitas’ death.

They say the images were captured hours before the murder from Modrn Nightclub in the Hess Street area.

Anyone who has information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact Det. Andrew Coughlan by calling 905-546-3874.

