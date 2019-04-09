Hamilton police looking for person of interest in teen’s shooting death

Hamilton police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that took place last fall.

Police say 19-year-old Natshon Defreitas was shot and killed at an after-hours party on Beach Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.

Police have released photos of a man they would like to speak to about Defreitas’ death.

They say the images were captured hours before the murder from Modrn Nightclub in the Hess Street area.

Anyone who has information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact Det. Andrew Coughlan by calling 905-546-3874.

Do you know him? If so, HPS would like to speak to him. He is a person of interest in the Natshon Defreitas homicide in #HamOnt. Call 905-546-3874 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. https://t.co/gE4mhAmSH8 pic.twitter.com/HEgt0yzCCA — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 9, 2019