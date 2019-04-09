Hamilton police looking for person of interest in teen’s shooting death

Hamilton police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that took place last fall.
Police say 19-year-old Natshon Defreitas was shot and killed at an after-hours party on Beach Road in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating fatal shooting in city’s east end Sunday
Police have released photos of a man they would like to speak to about Defreitas’ death.
They say the images were captured hours before the murder from Modrn Nightclub in the Hess Street area.
Anyone who has information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact Det. Andrew Coughlan by calling 905-546-3874.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.