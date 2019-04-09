Sports
April 9, 2019 1:30 pm

Moreland returns to Raptors

By Staff The Canadian Press
MINNEAPOLIS – The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Eric Moreland.

The six-foot-10, 240-pound Moreland is back for a second go-around with the Raptors. He signed a 10-day contract with the team on March 14 and averaged 2.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in three games.

Moreland also was with the Raptors during training camp.

The Houston native also has played with the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA
Sports
Toronto Raptors

