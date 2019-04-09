2 women charged after fight at Cataraqui Centre bus shelters

Kingston police say two women were arrested for their alleged involvement in a brawl at the Cataraqui Centre.

According to a police news release, on March 29, around 7:20 p.m., an altercation occurred between two groups of girls at the Cataraqui Centre’s bus shelters.

Police then sent out a call to the public asking for help identifying those involved in the fight.

On April 4, after what police called an extensive investigation, officers contacted a 23-year-old Kingston woman to tell her there were grounds to arrest her for assault. The woman came to Kingston police headquarters that same day and was arrested and charged with assault.

Four days later, on April 8, a 19-year-old woman came to Kingston police headquarters and was arrested and charged with two counts of assault in relation to the fight.

