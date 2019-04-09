Hamilton police release photo of break-in suspect

Hamilton Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a residential break and enter.

Investigators say a man broke into a home in the Rutherford and Wentworth area around Noon on March 6 and stole several items.

The suspect caught on surveillance video, is believed to be 45-60 years of age with a medium build and handlebar-style mustache.

Police say he had “marks or a deformity on his right cheek.”

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police at (905) 546-3816.

