Canada
April 9, 2019 2:27 pm

Hamilton police release photo of break-in suspect

By News Anchor  Global News

Hamilton police are looking for help to identify a break-in suspect.

Hamilton Police
A A

Hamilton Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in a residential break and enter.

READ MORE: Teen student says she was punched in the face during alleged sexual assault: Hamilton police

Investigators say a man broke into a home in the Rutherford and Wentworth area around Noon on March 6 and stole several items.

The suspect caught on surveillance video, is believed to be 45-60 years of age with a medium build and handlebar-style mustache.

Police say he had “marks or a deformity on his right cheek.”

READ MORE: Hamilton had record number of overdose calls in March: paramedics

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton Police at (905) 546-3816.

 
Report an error
breakandenter
breakin
HamOnt
Help
Identify
Photo
residential
Robbery
Rutherford
Surveillance
Suspect
thief
Video
Wentworth
witnesses

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.