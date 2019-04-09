Minor injuries reported after serious crash in Brant County

Police say it’s amazing only minor injuries were reported, following a serious two-vehicle crash in Brant County.

OPP Sergeant Steve Haist says it happened on Highway 2 west of Puttown Road just before 830 a.m. Tuesday when a dump truck collided with a tractor-trailer.

Haist says the crash was severe with a diesel spill and that it’s lucky that no one was killed.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital to be checked out and is facing charges, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Commercial motor vehicle investigators are on scene.

The highway is expected to be closed for the cleanup for several hours.

UPDATE- Driver lucky to be alive after dump truck collides with transport truck at #Hwy2 and Puttown Rd. Charges pending. Please #DriveSafe #PayAttention and #slowdown. #BrantOPP ^ es https://t.co/WFkyyQ3JK6 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) April 9, 2019

Tractor trailers collide at #Highway2 and Puttown Road in #BrantCounty. #FirstResponders amazed that there was only minor injuries. UPDATE- to be provided shortly. Road closed for diesel spill and investigation. @CountyofBrantFD #BrantOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/NEsJcZ996I — OPP West (@OPP_WR) April 9, 2019