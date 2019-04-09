OPP receive another report of suspicious man in Simcoe

There has been another report of an alleged incident involving a suspicious man in Simcoe.

On Sunday night, police were contacted by a concerned resident, who said they had been approached by a man in an SUV while they were walking on the sidewalk on Norfolk Street South.

Police say the vehicle slowed down and the driver asked some inappropriate questions.

A similar incident was reported on Sydenham Street the week before.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s with a dark, trimmed goatee.

He was wearing a dark baseball hat and a dark sweater at the time of the alleged incident, while the suspect vehicle is believed to be a GMC Jimmy.

Norfolk County OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man and the vehicle involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.