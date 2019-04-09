Two treated for smoke inhalation, cat missing after fire in St. Boniface

A fire overnight in St. Boniface sent one person to hospital and left one cat missing.

City crews were called to a two-storey, multi-family home on De La Morenie Street at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. When they got there, they found thick smoke pouring out of the home.

Everyone inside had managed to escape, however, two cats were inside the house. One was rescued, but the other is still missing. The fire was brought under control about an hour later.

Two people were treated at the scene by paramedicts for smoke inhalation. One was sent on to hospital for further treatment, said the city.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

Related: St. Boniface fire not a danger to residential areas