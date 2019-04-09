Snowfall of 10-15 cm possible in Ottawa area on Tuesday: Environment Canada

Is it spring? Is it still winter? Who knows anymore.

After a milder weekend, Environment Canada is telling Ottawans to brace for “another blast of winter weather” Tuesday.

The agency is forecasting a snowfall amount of 10 to 15 centimetres in the national capital on Tuesday, thanks to a “fast-moving” low-pressure system moving into Eastern Ontario in the morning. Heavy snow is expected at some points for areas close to the Quebec border, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

In the south end of Ottawa, from Richmond to Metcalfe, the precipitation will start with freezing rain and change to snow later in the day; there’s a risk the area from Kanata to Orléans might get some ice pellets and freezing rain as well.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution today,” the weather agency wrote.

We are getting reports of slippery conditions on the roads this morning. We are seeing vehicles veering off roads, roll-overs and fender benders. Drive according to the road conditions and leave yourself extra distance to stop safely. #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 9, 2019

The temperature will fall to -1 C in the afternoon, with a windchill of -7. Periods of light snow are forecasted to end late Tuesday evening, leaving the area cloudy with a 40 per cent change of flurries.

The low overnight is expected to be -5 C, with a wind chill near -10 C.

Environment Canada forecasts a slightly warmer Wednesday with a high of 6 C and a mix of sun and cloud.