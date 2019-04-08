Sports
April 8, 2019 10:10 pm
Updated: April 8, 2019 10:11 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Monday, April 8, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

SHERBROOKE, Que. – Felix Robert scored one goal and set up two more as the Sherbrooke Phoenix topped the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-2 on Monday for their first win of their second-round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Patrick Guay, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Benjamin Tardif and Bobby Dow also scored for Sherbrooke, which trails the Voltigeurs 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Felix Lauzon and Xavier Simoneau supplied the offence for Drummondville while Anthony Morrone made 23 saves.

Phoenix goaltender Dakota Lund-Cornish turned aside 26 shots.

Sherbrooke hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Acadie-Bathurst Titan
baie-comeau-drakkar
Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
Cape Breton Screaming Eagles
Charlottetown Islanders
Chicoutimi Sagueneens
drummondville-voltigeurs
gatineau-olympiques
Halifax Mooseheads
Moncton Wildcats
QMJHL
qmjhl-roundup
Quebec Remparts
Rimouski Oceanic
ROUYN-NORANDA HUSKIES
Saint John Sea Dogs
shawinigan-cataractes
Sherbrooke Phoenix
Val-d'Or Foreurs
victoriaville-tigres

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.