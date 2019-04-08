QMJHL Roundup: Monday, April 8, 2019
SHERBROOKE, Que. – Felix Robert scored one goal and set up two more as the Sherbrooke Phoenix topped the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-2 on Monday for their first win of their second-round Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.
Patrick Guay, Alex-Olivier Voyer, Benjamin Tardif and Bobby Dow also scored for Sherbrooke, which trails the Voltigeurs 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Felix Lauzon and Xavier Simoneau supplied the offence for Drummondville while Anthony Morrone made 23 saves.
Phoenix goaltender Dakota Lund-Cornish turned aside 26 shots.
Sherbrooke hosts Game 4 on Wednesday.
