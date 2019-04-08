Burlington council likely to stand ground on development freeze

Burlington’s controversial development freeze continues to fuel discussion at city hall.

City Council will vote April 23 on a request for an exemption from the interim control bylaw from the developer of a proposed seniors housing project at 1157-1171 Northshore Boulevard East.

READ MORE: Homebuilders disappointed as Burlington approves temporary freeze on downtown development

The developer argues that an exemption is justified, in part, because a senior’s facility meets a community need and has undergone several steps towards development including a public meeting.

Amico Properties Inc. spokesperson Cindy Prince adds that the bylaw is endangering their project.

READ MORE: Election brings new mayor, sweeping changes to Burlington city council

Ward 2 Coun. Lisa Kearns is among those who appeared undeterred by Prince’s arguments, which were made during an April 2 meeting of the city’s planning and economic development committee.

Kearns says she was elected, along with others, to get a handle on the city’s growth encouraging the delegate to “take a look at who was voted in” last October.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward also urges council to reject the requested exemption on April 23.

Meed Ward says doing so “would undermine the entire reason why we have asked for the interim control bylaw which is to push pause while we examine the official plan and zoning policies.”

READ MORE: 23-storey condo tower approved in downtown Burlington

The interim control bylaw places a one-year “freeze” on development of lands within a study area that includes the Downtown Urban Growth Centre (UGC) and lands in proximity to the Burlington GO Station.

Critics include the Hamilton-Halton Home Builders’ Association which feels that council’s direction will have a massive impact on Burlington’s economic development.

READ MORE: LPAT decision clears the way for 26-storey tower in Burlington’s downtown

Burlington residents, upset with the pace and intensity of development, chose almost an entirely new city council during last fall’s municipal election.

They elected Meed Ward as their new mayor and returned only one incumbent councillor.

READ MORE: Elderly man rescued from highrise apartment building fire in Burlington