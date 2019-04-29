Those Old Time Radio Shows May 3-4

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 19, Lonely Sultan of Isabella De Basilan; 21st Precinct – Missing Dynamite,
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Arrowsmith
Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – House Trailer; The Six Shooter – A Friend in Need
Hour 4: Inner Sanctum – Ghost in the Garden; Boston Blackie – While in Africa
Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – The Monkey’s Uncle; Dark Fantasy – Death is a Savage Deity
Hour 2: Great Gildersleeve – Birdie Quits; Jack Benny – Jack’s Naval Experience
Hour 3: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Fathom Five Matter
Hour 4: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Fathom Five Matter (conclusion); Marx Brothers – You Bet Your Life/Groucho in Chicago
Hour 5: Mercury Theater – The Apple Tree; Amos & Andy – Pearls
