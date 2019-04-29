Those Old Time Radio Shows May 3-4

Friday, May 3:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 19, Lonely Sultan of Isabella De Basilan; 21st Precinct – Missing Dynamite,

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Arrowsmith

Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – House Trailer; The Six Shooter – A Friend in Need

Hour 4: Inner Sanctum – Ghost in the Garden; Boston Blackie – While in Africa

Saturday, May 4:

Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – The Monkey’s Uncle; Dark Fantasy – Death is a Savage Deity

Hour 2: Great Gildersleeve – Birdie Quits; Jack Benny – Jack’s Naval Experience

Hour 3: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Fathom Five Matter

Hour 4: Yours Truly Johnny Dollar – The Fathom Five Matter (conclusion); Marx Brothers – You Bet Your Life/Groucho in Chicago

Hour 5: Mercury Theater – The Apple Tree; Amos & Andy – Pearls