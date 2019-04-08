Canada
April 8, 2019 4:22 pm
Updated: April 8, 2019 5:19 pm

Charge upgraded to first-degree murder for suspect in Hells Angels shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – One of the men suspected in the shooting death of a member of the Hell’s Angels has had the charge he faced in the case upgraded to first-degree murder.

Peel Regional Police originally charged the 24-year-old Montreal man with accessory after the fact days after Michael Debaitua-Schulde was gunned down in the parking lot of a gym in Mississauga, Ont.

On Monday, police announced that charge was being upgraded to one count of first-degree murder.

Three other men have also been arrested in the case and all face the same charge.

Police have said Debaitua-Schulde was a member of the Niagara chapter of the Hell’s Angels.

They have previously said the attack was targeted, but did not speculate on the motive behind it.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hells Angels
Mississauga
peel regional police
Shooting

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.