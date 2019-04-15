Old Radio
April 15, 2019 9:43 am

Those Old Radio Shows April 19-20

By Digital content coordinator  770 CHQR
A A

Friday, April 19:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 17, Grafters Fort & the Black Pearl; Life of Riley – Giant Easter Bunny
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – She Loves me Not
Hour 3: Jack Benny – Easter Show with Basil Rathbone; Bold Venture – A Bullet for Shannon
Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Dyeing Easter Eggs; Barry Craig – Richie Rich

Saturday, April 20:

Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – Promise to Pay; Dragnet – The Big Mistake
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Easter Program at the Circus; Green Hornet – Pair of Nylons
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Easter Program; Have Gun Will Travel – Sam Crow
Hour 4: My Favourite Husband – The Easter Outfit; Bulldog Drummond – Ride in the Moonlight
Hour 5: Amos & Andy – Easter Hat; Suspense – The Shot

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.