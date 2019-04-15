Those Old Radio Shows April 19-20
Friday, April 19:
Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 17, Grafters Fort & the Black Pearl; Life of Riley – Giant Easter Bunny
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – She Loves me Not
Hour 3: Jack Benny – Easter Show with Basil Rathbone; Bold Venture – A Bullet for Shannon
Hour 4: Our Miss Brooks – Dyeing Easter Eggs; Barry Craig – Richie Rich
Saturday, April 20:
Hour 1: Philip Marlowe – Promise to Pay; Dragnet – The Big Mistake
Hour 2: Jack Benny – Easter Program at the Circus; Green Hornet – Pair of Nylons
Hour 3: Burns & Allen – Easter Program; Have Gun Will Travel – Sam Crow
Hour 4: My Favourite Husband – The Easter Outfit; Bulldog Drummond – Ride in the Moonlight
Hour 5: Amos & Andy – Easter Hat; Suspense – The Shot
